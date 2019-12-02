Illinois State Police Searching For Information On Abandoned Infant

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is requesting assistance from the public to identify a Caucasian female who was pregnant either in her third trimester, early term, or full-term, up until November 28-29th. The subject gave birth to the infant, a Caucasian female and is a person of interest in abandoning the infant at a residence in Lomax, Illinois in Henderson County sometime between November 28th and 29th.

Anyone with any information about the infant or the infant’s mother is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at 217-836-1164 or ISP District 14 Headquarters at 309-833-2141. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.