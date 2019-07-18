Illinois State Rifle Association Filing Lawsuit over Gun Licensing Bill

The Illinois State Rifle Association is filing a lawsuit against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker over the signing of a law requiring federally licensed gun dealers to also obtain a state license in order to sell firearms. The ISRA believes that since the bill was initially included in the 100th General Assembly when former governor Bruce Rauner was in office, and was never sent to him due to the belief that he would veto it, they feel that since the 101st General Assembly had already begun when this bill was sent to Governor Pritzker that it is invalid and should not have been allowed to be sent in the first place.

Qualifications to obtaining a state license include gun dealers installing new video security systems, maintaining electronic inventories, and providing a safe storage of weapons in their stores.

ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson disagrees with the manner in which this bill was passed into law and says that when it comes to gun control, rules and deadlines do not mean anything. The lawsuit is a result of fear that the regulations and fees that come with this new law could lead to many gun dealers running out of business. According to a recent news report from Center Square, of the 2,351 federally licensed firearms dealers in Illinois, only 1,140 have applied for state licenses.

Federal licenses cost 90 dollars for three years and if a dealer has no posted hours, they must pay 300 dollars for a three year state license. Even with posted hours, if a dealer has just one hour posted, they must pay 1,500 dollars for a three year state license. Both amounts are significantly more expensive than the cost of a federal license.



Supporters of the bill say that the federal regulators are spread too thin and make the adequate enforcement of gun laws spotty.