Illinois Surrounded By Right-To-Work States

Illinois is now surrounded by Right-To-Work states.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed legislation this morning making Missouri the 28th state in the nation to become Right-To-Work. Right-To-Work means no one can be forced to join or pay money to a union as a condition of employment. Illinois is now one of 22 states with no right-to-work laws on the books. Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan also have enacted Right-to-Work laws in recent years. Iowa enacted its Right-to-Work law in 1947.

According to The Illinois Policy Institute Right-to-Work states are seeing faster wage and jobs growth than their peers in forced-unionization states such as Illinois. Neighboring Michigan and Indiana have both seen faster wage growth and jobs growth than Illinois since passing Right-to-Work laws.