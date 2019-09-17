Illinois Theater Looking For Info on Marquee Theft

The owners of the Illinois Theater are looking for information into a theft that occurred from their marquee on Sunday evening. The theater is searching for information in regards to the theft of a robot of Pennywise the Clown, promoting the film IT 2. The theft occurred between 8PM Sunday and the early morning hours Monday. Owner Jeff Eisentraut has said that they are currently viewing closed circuit camera footage to identify the possible theif. Eisentraut is urging anyone who knows anything to please come forward to him first at the theater, as formal charges have not been pressed at this time. If you have any information in regards to the incident, please call 245-7469

