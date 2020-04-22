Impractical Joker Crashes Griggsville-Perry High School Zoom Meeting

A group of high school students in West Central Illinois were the pleasant victims of an “Impractical Joker” during a meeting with their school counselor yesterday.

Allison Dokey is the Counselor at Grigsville-Perry High School, and since the stay at home order has been in effect, Dokey has been hosting a weekly Zoom meeting online for students.

According to KHQA in Quincy, Dokey calls her meetings “Quarantine Convos”, which are open for any students to join in.

During the weekly meeting yesterday, Dokey ended the session with the game “Would You Rather”, then asked the question “Would you rather crash a Zoom session or have your Zoom session crashed?”

As students contemplated their answer, they were surprised by Joe Gatto, star of the TV show “Impractical Jokers” on TruTV, who crashed in on the call.

Gatto joined the meeting after Dokey saw last week on Twitter that Gatto has been holding a contest to pick high school Zoom meetings to crash.

Dokey found out she was one of the lucky winners over the weekend.

Dokey told KHQA, some of the students in Tuesday’s meeting are seniors this year, so Gatto’s surprise really meant a lot to them and helped make their final year feel a little bit more special.

Gatto and the students exchanged quarantine stories and the students explained to the comedy TV star where Griggsiville, Illinois is located. Gatto gave the students some words of encouragement before leaving the session.

Gatto re-tweeted KHQA’s post about his crashing the meeting yesterday, and commented that it was “another great day crashing online high school classes,” and that it was “great meeting you all today!”