Inaugural Bass Fishing Season For Routt High School Begins

Routt High School is reeling in the largemouth. Routt took part in their first ever bass fishing tournament as a part of IHSA bass fishing this week. Routt had the sport approved in early April at their monthly board meeting.

The inaugural team will be coached by Barry Creviston who spoke about the team’s performance on April 27th at Lake Springfield. “We sent two boats over to Lake Springfield. We had 4 participants out of the 6 members. Two were on a senior trip and couldn’t come to the event. We did, what I would say, a great job for our first tournament. We didn’t finish last. That was a goal. We caught a fish and that was a goal. We met those goals. Now, we know what’s going on and what to expect. We can hopefully improve for the sectionals coming up on Thursday, May 2nd.”

Routt joins over 300 high schools in the IHSA that currently offer bass fishing as an official sport by the IHSA. Routt was hosted by the Rochester Fishing Team at Lake Springfield. Winchester’s Ethan Slagle landed the biggest bass of the tournament, according to Winchester’s Bass Fishing Team’s website, with a largemouth of 5.3 lbs. The Rochester-led event had over 40 boats in competition this past Saturday.

Creviston says there aren’t any plans for an official conference in the area for local teams. However, Creviston hopes that Routt can follow up with more goals and hosting in the future. “That might be something we are interested in doing next year, hosting our own tournament. We want to get the recognition out that Routt has a bass fishing team and come out to our lake and fish.”

Routt will compete at the Sangris Lake Sectional near Edinburg on May 4th in a sixteen team field including the following local teams: A-C Central, Athens, Chatham-Glenwood, JHS, Liberty, Pawnee, PORTA, Rochester, SHG, North Mac, Virginia, Waverly, North Greene, and Winchester.