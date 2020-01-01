Increased Police Presence Planned for New Years in IL, J’ville Distributor Offers Safe Ride Program

The Illinois Department of Transportation says there will be increased police patrols across the state for the New Year’s holiday.

Traffic deaths are down this year in Illinois and IDOT, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies are hoping to keep it that way. IDOT Spokesperson Maria Castaneda says the public can expect to see more police on the roads over New Year’s

“There is going to be extra enforcement out there during the holiday for those who are impaired, but also to make sure seat belts and child restraints are being used.”

For anyone who does find themselves impaired while ringing in the New Year in the Jacksonville area, Golden Eagle Distributors of Jacksonville has again sponsored their Safe Ride program, providing a free, safe ride home from area bars and restaurants.

Casteneda says even though the weather might be more mild than normal this New Year’s, it is still better to be cautions of road conditions especially when traveling on highways.

Illinois State Police Officials say that preliminary data showed a downward trend in Illinois motor vehicle fatalities this year. In 2018, 1,032 people lost their lives in Illinois crashes. With the new year starting tomorrow, traffic fatalities for 2019 are at 978, lower than at this point last year.