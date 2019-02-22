Indiana man arrested on I-72 for cannabis trafficking

An Indiana man remains behind bars after yet another cannabis trafficking arrest by Morgan County Deputies earlier this week.

According to report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year old Bradley Mott, of Goshen, Indiana, was booked at the county jail at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for alleged cannabis trafficking, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, and possession of cannabis more than 500 grams. According to Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody, Mott’s arrest came as the result of a traffic stop performed on Interstate 72 just outside of Jacksonville.

Carmody explains the alleged circumstances surrounding Mott’s arrest.

“The deputy, at approximately noon, noticed a vehicle eastbound on I-72 at approximately the 70 mile marker. The vehicle was stopped, after speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the deputy found reason to believe there may be something inside the vehicle. The deputy obtained permission to search the vehicle. Once inside, the search yielded 20 pounds of marijuana hidden in the front compartment of the vehicle,” says Carmody.

According to the Morgan County jail booking report, Mott remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.