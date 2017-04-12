Individuals and Businesses recognized at United Way’s Awards Breakfast

Prairieland United Way held their annual Awards Breakfast this morning after another successful 2016 campaign.

The 2016 “Chip In” campaign announced that it had reached its goal of raising $530,000, and to celebrate that achievement, Prairieland United Way recognized a handful of their biggest donors at this morning’s breakfast.

Executive Director of Prairieland United Way Karen Walker says there are awards given to both businesses and individuals. Walker says their top business donor was Passavant Area Hospital.

As for United Way’s individual award, Walker says this year’s award went to former United Way Executive Director and now Passavant’s Marketing Director Lori Hartz.

Walker also wanted to thank all of this year’s donors, as well as the 2016 campaign chairs Bob and Janet Chipman and Tim and Stephanie Chipman for all the work they put in.