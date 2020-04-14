Information Released On Friday Night Stabbing In Petersburg

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office have released information about a stabbing that occurred on Friday evening in rural Petersburg.

At approximately 8:04PM the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a stabbing that occurred on Newmansville Avenue in rural Petersburg. Menard County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Petersburg and Athens Police Departments responded to the scene. The unidentified victim was transported from the scene by Menard County EMS to a Springfield hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect, identified as 25 year old Tyler J. Cottingham of Petersburg, fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. After a brief search, deputies and officers were able to locate Cottingham and took him into custody without incident.

Cottingham is currently held in the Menard County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, along with a parole violation warrant issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Subsequent to the initial investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence where the incident occurred. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office according to Deputy Ben Hollis and additional charges may be forthcoming.