Inmate at Morgan County Jail escapes cell, allegedly attacks fellow inmate

An inmate at the Morgan County Jail is facing new charges after making his way out of his jail cell and attacking another inmate.

Local authorities are trying to determine how 21-year old Brandon Ott, of Springfield, was able to escape his jail cell and allegedly choke a fellow inmate at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

Ott was being held at the local jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon related to an August shooting in the 300 block of Church, according to the Courier.

Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack explains the circumstances surrounding the situation.

“(Ott) was on lockdown already in his individual pod and somehow he ‘jimmy’d’ the lock and it’s not exactly clear how he did that. He got out of his pod and immediately went to attack another inmate who was in the dayroom area. (Ott) hit him and then they struggled and ended up on the floor. This went on for…it wasn’t that long, a couple minutes, before the fight was over. This was all recorded, so when we saw the video, we saw exactly what happened, so now he faces additional charges of aggravated battery,” says Duvendack.

Duvendack also says that this was not the first incident in which Ott had been involved in a confrontation with other inmates since originally being booked back in August.