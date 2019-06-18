Internet Inequality Addressed by Illinois’ Congressional Delegation

Demands of broadband Internet in rural areas are receiving national attention. Original Netflix series, “Patriot Act” took on the question of internet inequality in the United States in their most recent episode. Illinois lawmakers are taking the problem one step further.

As first reported by WAND-TV, the entirety of the Illinois Congressional Delegation wrote an official letter to Ajit Pait, Chairman of the FCC condemning the way the commission draws up maps of coverage for broadband service. The delegation says that the FCC does a severe disservice to rural regions and the calculations by the commission does little to improve access to customers in rural areas of the country. The delegation says that only 61% of Illinois rural areas have access to a fixed broadband speed of 25 megabytes per second. The delegation says some areas are even slower than that or not serviced at all, despite the commission saying that they have service due to the poorly drawn maps. The delegation says that the Internet is vitally important to education opportunities and also helps increase economic viability for small businesses and farmers.

The letter comes on the heels of the City of Jacksonville’s Special Studies Committee looking into providing a broadband Internet option to residents. Currently, the city is in fact-finding mode as it looks for funding to put infrastructure in place. The project could amount to about $40 million dollars.