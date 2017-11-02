Investigation underway after death of White Hall woman near train tracks

Authorities are investigating the death of a Greene County woman who died after being hit by a train early Tuesday morning.

According to Greene County Coroner Danny Powell, 23-year old Mercades Shipley, of White Hall, was found lying next to a train track near North Railroad and Higbee Streets in White Hall shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Powell says Shipley was pronounced dead at the scene. While nothing has been confirmed, Powell says the autopsy performed yesterday points towards blunt force as the cause of death. He says the coroner’s office is waiting for various reports such as toxicology come back before an official cause of death is determined.

Along with the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the White Hall Police Department and Kansas City Southern Railroad Company are investigating the incident.

WLDS/WEAI News will provide updates if and when they become available.