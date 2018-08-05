Irish Toad on Main under new ownership, will have new name

A local hotspot for pizza and drinks is once again changing hands.

According to a Facebook post on the page for “The Irish Toad” at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the local favorite known for the “Jeanie’s Special” pizza was closed for business earlier this week.

Teri Hayes and Jamie Cox will be the co-owners of the new restaurant under a new name at 304 North Main. The Irish Toad sign has been taken down. According to Jamie Cox, patrons can expect the same good food.

According to Cox, the rooftop patio is expected to be renovated within the next few weeks as a nice way to bring local residents and college students to the new establishment. The name change will be officially revealed Friday afternoon. The new restaurant and bar has secured the ability to offer pizza delivery. The new delivery phone number is (217)245-7444.