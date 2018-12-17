IRMA representative discusses potential rise in minimum wage

A statewide increase in the minimum wage has been a major topic of conversation recently in Illinois.

With Democrats winning super majorities in both the Illinois House and Senate, as well as Democrat J.B. Pritzker winning the governor’s race, the idea of a $15 minimum wage has gained traction. But others have made the point that downstate and more rural communities in Illinois would not have anything to gain from a statewide mandated $15 minimum wage.

Rob Karr, of the Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association, was a guest on WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind program recently. Karr says the IRMA will not support a $15 per hour mandate.

Karr commends the governor-elect for including many people in this discussion.

