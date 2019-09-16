Isaac Bruce To Visit Jacksonville For Two Speaking Events

A Super Bowl Champion is coming to Jacksonville next week. Former L.A and St. Louis Rams Wide Receiver Isaac Bruce will be a special guest for MacMurray College and the Western Illinois Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Bruce will be the featured speaker at two events in Jacksonville on September 22nd & 23rd. Bruce will share his message, “Influence and Impact,” at both events.

Bruce will be the featured speaker at the Western Illinois FCA fundraising banquet on Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. at Hamilton’s in Jacksonville. This event is free. Sign up to attend by hosting a table or for individual seats at www.westernilfca.org.

Bruce will also be the featured speaker for the kick-off of MacMurray College’s Health Fair with an engagement at Annie Merner Chapel at 11AM on September 23rd. The event is free and open to all students and groups from the area high schools. Reservations can be made by calling Gina Hamilton at 217-479-7160 or via email at gina.hamilton@mac.edu.

Bruce was a part of the 1999 St. Louis Rams Super Championship Team. The 4 time Pro-Bowl receiver played in St. Louis after the team moved there in 1995 until he left in 2007. Bruce was the last member of the first-tenure Los Angeles Rams to retire from the NFL. He has spent his years in retirement as a philanthropist through his own foundation, a youth minister, and as an athletic director at the University of Fort Lauderdale in his hometown.