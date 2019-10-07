ISAC Hosting College Outreach Workshops in October

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission will be hosting workshops for prospective college students seeking financial aid starting this month at local high schools. ISAC will host the workshops to provide assistance in filling out college applications and financial aid eligibility paperwork. It will also host regular Facebook Live chats and a free text message service where students can get answers sent to their phones.

The commission is offering the help through an effort started four years ago that promotes college readiness. Its goal is to increase the proportion of adults in Illinois with “high-quality degrees and credentials” to 60% from about 50%. Officials say those who obtain education beyond high school see numerous benefits including higher future salaries. Visit this link to see the calendar of events scheduled throughout the state this month.