ISBE changes criteria of school, district assessments

A transition to a new form of critiquing Illinois elementary, middle, and high schools is highlighting a rapidly changing world of education in the state of Illinois.

An article this morning in the Jacksonville Journal Courier revealed specific data that sheds some light on how testing scores and graduation rates, amid other criteria such as socio-economic information, student mobility, and staff turnover on a three-year basis, is creating a new standardization of rating Illinois schools, essentially re-imagining the status of area school districts.

The Illinois State Board of Education is embracing the Illinois Report Card, which has assessed five of the Jacksonville School District’s eight schools as commendable. The only better assessment possible is exemplary. Three of the schools were rated as under-performing. The ISBE does have the ability to rate a school distinctly as “lowest-performing”.

The rest of the districts presented in the story were showing districts that all received commendable ratings, with one Franklin school even being rated exemplary.

JSD117 had a 71% graduation rate for the 2017-2018 school year, and five-sixths of students distict-wide were retained for this school year, according to the Journal Courier’s compiled data.