ISBE Offers Interactive Educational Guide at State Fair

Lemonade Shake-ups, pageants, carnival rides, deep fried everything – these are the things that one usually thinks of when they think of fairs and carnivals. The Illinois State Board of Education is using the Illinois State Fair to educate people about the inner connectivity of all those things to careers in agriculture, culinary arts, the fine arts, science, and engineering this year.

An interactive activity guide for the fair will be a part of the Lieutenant Governor’s tent this year running daily from 10AM to 6PM throughout the duration of the fair for students interested in careers related to fields that connect all the fairs across the state.

ISBE Projects Manager Angelique Hamilton explains how Illinois’ Learning Standards can be used for the activity guide this year at the fair. “We decided to write lesson plans for common activities that you see at the fair such as the Butter Cow, the lemon shake-ups, and all of the rides that you see. There’s many great activities that go on at the fair that are learning activities that can be connected to Illinois’ Learning Standards. More importantly, those learning standards and those activities can be connected to careers in career endorsement areas for students.”



ISBE also will distribute to fair-goers who visit its exhibit a new Career Guide for students. Students can use the checklist in the guide to connect their interests and strengths to career paths that are in demand in Illinois. The guide shows education levels and median salaries for different occupations. The guide also suggests activities from eighth through 12th grade for students to prepare for post-secondary success. Additionally, ISBE’s exhibit will feature information on Illinois’ Teachers of the Year from across the state.