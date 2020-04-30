ISBE Prohibiting In-Person Graduation Ceremonies “of Any Kind”

In-person graduation ceremonies have been prohibited in Illinois.

Illinois State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carmen Ayala announced yesterday in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind are not allowed at this time due to the COVID-19 social distancing measures and corresponding stay at home order.

Ayala said in her weekly message on the Illinois State Board of Education website, the “directive extends to drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across a stage.

She says “the Governor’s extended stay-at-home order prohibits group gatherings. I join you in hoping that events can resume in person sooner rather than later, but that time is not now.”

Ayala is commending the creativity of schools and districts in the state to adjust to remote learning, and the establishment of routines and processes for staying engaged with students.

Ayala says she has faith in the ability of school districts to honor graduates “through safe, virtual ceremonies and celebrations.”

Ayala also reiterated the announcement that Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton is hosting a virtual town hall this evening on Twitter and Facebook @LtGovStratton with youth from across the state, focusing on mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and educators are encouraged to join the livestream event from 6-7 p.m. to ask questions and share ideas using the hashtag #LGYOUTH