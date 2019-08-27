ISBE Receives New Authority to Protect Students From Sexual Misconduct

A new law was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday to strengthen student safety in schools. Public Act 101-0531 grants the Illinois State Board of Education the statutory authority to suspend an educator’s license immediately if they are charged with certain crimes, including sex crimes, drug offenses, and Class X felonies. The license would be reinstated if the person is acquitted of those crimes.

The new law’s enhancements to student safety will help prevent educators from obtaining employment at any other school while under investigation for committing certain serious crimes. Statute bars any individual without a valid and active license from working as a teacher, substitute teacher, paraprofessional, or academic administrator in an Illinois public school. ISBE also reports all licensure suspensions and revocations to a national database.

Prior to the bill being signed, ISBE would normally have to wait until the conclusion of criminal court proceedings. The act also allows the increase in frequency of background checks for school employees to every 5 years. Prior to the law, employees were only checked during the application process. The law also requires school districts to review existing policies and procedures concerning sexual abuse investigations within a district. It will also now require Children’s Advocacy Centers to be involved whenever there is an incident of sexual misconduct within a school district. The law takes effect immediately.