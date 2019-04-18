ISP District 20 Raises Awareness of Scott’s Law to Local Motorists

Illinois State Police District 20, IDOT, ISBE, and local law enforcement are ramping up efforts to raise awareness about Scott’s Law or the Move Over law on Illinois roadways.

On Tuesday, Illinois State Police District 20 in Pittsfield held a joint press conference with local law enforcement and IDOT to discuss a recent surge in preventable traffic crashes involving law enforcement and civilian vehicles who have failed to slow down or move over on Illinois roadways during the first 4 months of the year. Failing to move over on the roadway is a violation of Illinois’ Move Over Law, commonly called Scott’s Law.

District 20 trooper Scott Scheuwerk explains the purpose of the press conference. “We’ve have had a number of Illinois State Police squad cars hit this year. Tragically, we’ve had 2 deaths that can be attributed to a Scott’s Law violation. What we are trying to get out to the public is that if you are on an interstate or public highway that has multiple lanes going in the same direction, if there is anybody on the side of the road, whether it’s an emergency vehicle with their lights activated or if there’s a disabled vehicle with their emergency flashers activated, you need to slow down and move over.” For the first time in 66 years, the Illinois State Police has lost 3 troopers in the line of duty.

Trooper Scheuwerk explains what drivers must do to provide space to these vehicles. “The law provides that you must slow down, proceed with caution, and if you can, make a lane change into the adjacent lane. Give emergency workers and disabled vehicles room by getting over into the other lane and proceed with caution.”

A person in violation of Scott’s Law commits a business offense punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000. Scott’s Law does also have an additional factor of aggravation, if the driver is found to have been under the influence of alcohol, drugs or intoxicating compounds.

A person’s driving privileges shall then be suspended. If the violation results in damage to the property of another person, for 90 days to 1 year; If it results in injury to another person, 180 days to 2 years. 2 years if the violation results in the death of another person.

According to reports by the Associated Press, the Illinois State Board of Education has begun issuing fliers to all driver’s education programs around the state to also make new drivers aware of compliance with the law. Illinois lawmakers are also considering to impose stiffer penalties for violators of Scott’s Law. Trooper Schuewerk also says citations for the law have gone up tenfold since the beginning of the year.