ISP Executes Search Warrant at Madigan’s Springfield Offices Over former-Rep. Franks Case

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Springfield offices this week as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking and other allegations against former state Representative Jack Franks.

Police justified the search warrant, executed Wednesday, by saying “probable cause exists for the crimes of criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, official misconduct, stalking and aggravated battery,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported. State Police sought personnel files that contain information related to the allegations against Franks, who hasn’t been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

Madigan’s office said on Friday that a complaint was first received about alleged sexual harassment involving an employee of the speaker’s office and a former state representative on November 19th, 2018. Madigan and his chief of staff were notified, and an investigation began. Madigan’s office said appropriate law enforcement agencies were informed the following year after more severe evidence and accusations came to light. In February last year, the speaker’s office determined the harassment allegations were “credible,” and the speaker asked Illinois Secretary of State Police to ban Franks from entering the Capitol without an escort, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Times. Madigan turned the investigation over to ISP and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office in March last year.

After the execution of the warrant on Wednesday, according to the Speaker’s office the victim was notified of the search warrant execution since the warrant was not placed under seal and their identity is currently in public information.

The allegations against Franks date to 2016, according to the speaker’s office. Franks, a Democrat from Marengo, served in the Illinois House from 1999 to 2017. He currently serves as chairman of the McHenry County Board.

This newest development is the latest in a string of sexual harassment allegations surrounding Madigan’s offices including former surrogates Kevin Quinn and Tim Mapes. Madigan’s office has said they fully intend to cooperate with investigators further in Franks’ case.