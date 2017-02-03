ISP Investigating Fatal Greene County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash in Greene County that left one woman dead and shut down US-67 for 6 hours.

According to the Illinois State Police, a little after 8 Last night, 29 year old Megan Skolasinski and her two children were southbound on US 67, just north of the Macoupin Creek bridge, when a northbound vehicle, driven by 36 year old Kara Dunham, crossed over the center line and struck Skolasinski’s vehicle head on.

Dunham was pronounced dead on the scene. Skolasinski and one of her children were transported to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton and her other child was transported to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

It is unknown at this time why Dunham’s vehicle crossed the center line. The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.