ISP Issues Emergency Rules to Extend FOID and Concealed Carry Renewals

The Illinois State Police is changing the rules for the renewal of FOID cards and Concealed Carry licenses.

Director of the Illinois State Police, Brendan F. Kelley filed emergency rules this week extending renewals to Illinois Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards and Concealed Carry Licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official release by Kelley, FOID cards and Concealed Carry licenses will remain valid for the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation, as long as an application for renewal has been submitted to the State Police.

The cards and licenses will also remain valid for 12 months after the disaster declaration has ended, even if the application was not submitted before the document’s expiration date.

Concealed Carry License holders will not have to submit proof they have completed the required three hour training with their application.

However once the disaster declaration has been lifted, holders will have 12 months to submit proof they have completed the training for their license to still be considered valid.

State Police Officials say both FOID card and Concealed Carry License holders who receive a revocation notice, will still be required to return them to the Illinois State Police immediately.

The emergency rules went into immediate effect today.