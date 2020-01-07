ISP Releases Identity & Circumstances of Death Near Arenzville

The Illinois State Police have released the identity of a man found dead north of Arenzville on Saturday. According to reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police reports 57 year old Corwyn Williams of East St. Louis had suffered a gunshot wound from an apparent suicide.

A vehicle of Williams was found crashed just north of Arenzville Saturday morning. According to a summary of an autopsy conducted by Cass County Death Examiner Scott Lummins released by ISP, the gun shot wound was consistent with a self inflicted gunshot. Zone 4 Investigations of the Illinois State Police are handling the ongoing investigation.