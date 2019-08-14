ISP Reminding Motorists About Back To School

Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to be safe for back to school. The start of the school year means an increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic around schools. Motorists need to be watchful of slowed or stopped school buses, crosswalks and of children walking or riding their bike to and from school. Be mindful of children possibly darting out from between parked cars. Plan ahead and allow extra time for these school buses and the increase in traffic flow during the morning and after school hours. A friendly reminder that loading and unloading happens twice, in the morning and after school. Please be patient and aware in order to allow students and children to get to their destination safely. Motorists are also reminded to obey the school zone speed limit and avoid distracted driving. The speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour and is in effect from 7a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days when children are present.

Motorists approaching a stopped school bus with lights activated and a sign extended must stop their vehicle before reaching the school bus. Failure to do so can result in a $150 fine and a three-month driver’s license suspension. Remember,pedestrians have the right-of-way in a crosswalk.