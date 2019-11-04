ISP Reminds Public of “Scott’s Law” After Three Trooper Vehicles Hit in Four Days

The Illinois State Police is again reminding motorists to move over for vehicles on the side of the road, after three more Troopers were hit on Illinois highways in the span of four days.

Two troopers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their squad cars were hit on southbound I-57 around 1:40 am in Chicago yesterday.

The squad cars were parked with their emergency lights activated during a traffic stop when 38 year old Clarance P. Junius of Markham ran off the road and struck the two vehicles. Junius was arrested for DUI, as well as other moving violations.

A state trooper in Henry County Illinois avoided injury when his cruiser was struck on I-74 around 9:30 am October 31st. The trooper was outside of his vehicle attending to another vehicle crash when 55 year old David L. Norberg struck the squad car.

Norberg was cited for failure to move over for a stationary vehicle. Both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene. Both only sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

26 State Police Squad Cars have been hit this year by drivers not paying attention, not slowing down and not moving over.

Illinois State Trooper Mindy Carroll says that some motorists just are not getting the message, but not for a lack of trying.

“We are doing everything we possibly can. Last year we wrote 728 Move Over violations. This year we are at 5,860 right now, that is eight times the total amount of last year. So we are out there, we are trying, I just don’t know if the message is getting across to people.”

The Mover Over, or “Scott’s Law” requires motorists to slow down and switch lanes if they see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

The Illinois State Police has lost four troopers this year as a result of Scott’s Law violations.