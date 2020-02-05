ISP Reports Jack-Knifed Semi on I-55 as Road Conditions Worsen

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 5, 2020 at 4:24pm

District 9 State Police Troopers are busy working numerous crashes throughout the District at this hour.

State Police Officials are warning that many of the crashes are due to vehicles traveling too fast for the winter conditions.

District 9 Troopers are currently on the scene of a jack knifed truck tractor semi

trailer, on I-55 Northbound at Mile Post 82, where traffic is reduced to one lane.

The Illinois State Police is urging motorists to slow down as the snow is expected to continue throughout the night.