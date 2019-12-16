ISP Squad Car Struck On I-72 Near Barry

An Illinois State Police car was struck on I-72 just outside Barry in Pike County this evening while a trooper was assisting a motorist stuck in the center median. At approximately 7:15PM, a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by 31 year old Courtney Vaughn of Quincy approached an emergency scene traveling westbound and attempted to pass a semi-trailer. Vaughn lost control of the vehicle on the roadway and ran off the roadway, striking the rear quarter panel of a stationary 2017 Ford Explorer, marked Illinois State Police squad car with its emergency flashers activated. The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash as they were assisting a motorist who had also slid off the roadway into the center median near Mile Post 21. The squad car sustained minor damage, while Vaughn’s vehicle was towed from the scene. Vaughn, the trooper, and 3 unnamed passengers in Vaughn’s vehicle sustained no injuries. Vaughn and her passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Vaughn was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Yield to An Emergency Vehicle, a violation of the Move Over/Scott’s Law.

