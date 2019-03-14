ISP update on two-CMV collision on Interstate 55

One commercial motor vehicle crashed into another on I-55 this morning, sending one of the drivers to hospital with reportedly serious injuries.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers are on the scene of a rear-end collision between 2 commercial vehicles that left heavy damage to one semi. The crash happened on northbound I-55 near mile marker 93, between 6th Street and Stevenson exits, near the I-72 interchange.

A Volvo truck tractor pulling a Great Dane trailer was rear-ended this morning by a Peterbilt truck tractor pulling a utility flatbed trailer. The Volvo’s driver and one passenger are 37 year old Valentin Pavlyuk and 29 year old Julia Pavlyuk, both of Vancouver, WA. The Peterbilt, was driven by 50 year old Juan Diaz, of San Angelo, TX with no passengers.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Volvo was traveling north bound on I-55 in the right lane at approximately mile post 93. The Peterbilt was traveling north bound in the right lane behind the Volvo. The Volvo slowed due to other slowed traffic. The Peterbilt failed to slow down and collided with the trailer pulled by the Volvo. The driver of the Peterbilt, Diaz, was extricated from his commercial motor vehicle by the Springfield Fire Department and was transported with serious injuries to HSHS St. John’s Hospital by Saints 1 Helicopter.

As of 12:30 p.m., I-55 southbound traffic has reopened, but I-55 notthbound is closed still due to continued investigation and cleanup efforts, and delays are expected until 3 p.m.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 6th Street.