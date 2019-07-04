ISP Urge Motorists to Stay Sober & Alert For 4th of July

Drinking and Driving during the 4th of July holiday will cost you, according to Illinois State Police District 9 Interim Commander Lieutenant J.W. Price. In a press release yesterday, Price urged Illinois motorists to look for a designated driver this holiday weekend.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also had wanted to urge drivers to be safe and obey the law during the extended driving holiday. “This is probably one of the most dangerous time of the year because people are going to be barbecuing, they are going to be celebrating, and sometimes individuals may celebrate a little too much and then get behind the wheel of an automobile. When that happens, troublesome things happen – that’s the bottom line. My office and the Illinois State Police want to make sure that if you’ve been drinking, catch a cab, catch a bus, or find a good friend to take you from Point A to Point B. At no point in time should you ever get behind the wheel of an automobile if you’ve consumed some alcohol or any recreational drugs.”



DUI remains the number one cause for traffic fatalities during the 4th of July holiday, according to a press release from Price. Two out of the four traffic fatalities that occurred over the 4th of July last year had alcohol involved. Price said that during the holiday that State Police will be looking to crack down on the Fatal 4: DUI, Speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and distracted driving. Price also wanted to remind motorists to obey Scott’s Law and move over when they see a stationary vehicle along the roadways during travel.