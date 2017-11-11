JAA Board approves roof replacement on hangars

The Jacksonville Airport Authority is moving forward with the replacement of roofs on two hangars at the local airport.

The JAA Board held a special meeting last month to discuss the bids received for the work. JAA secretary Eddie Carpenter says the winning bid was awarded to Litteken Construction of Breese, Illinois.

Carpenter says the roofs in the two hangars were leaking and in need of replacement.

“The one to the west of the terminal building…that would be about 32 years old. The other one is older than that, probably about 40 years old.”

Carpenter says the project cost will likely be $158,760.00 and work should begin soon.