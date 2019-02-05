JACIL DeafWings Services Finalist for State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant

A Jacksonville organization is a part of the finalists for a $25,000 grant. The Jacksonville Area Council for Independent Living DeafWings Community Services is one of 200 finalists for an annual grant given away by State Farm Insurance. It’s also 1 of 19 causes in the State of Illinois, and one of only 2 in downstate Illinois.

Two thousand submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists. From August 14th through the 23rd, U.S. Residents who are 18 and older will be able to vote in the program at neighborhoodassist.com to help bring home the $25,000 grant.

With a valid email address, voters are allowed 10 votes per day. Voters can use them all on 1 cause or spread them out. On September 24th, the field will be whittled down to 40, and a $25,000 grant will be given to each of the non-profit organizations within the top 40 field.