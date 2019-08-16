JACIL Offering ASL Classes

Would you like to learn sign language? Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living will be offering classes in American Sign Language next month that will run through October. All of the classes will be held at JACIL’s office at 15 Permac Road.

JACIL staffers Morgan Grant and Brandie Belford will be instructors for the ASL level one class. ASL 1 is for beginners and will include basic ASL signs, word order and common functional usage of ASL. These classes will be held on Wednesdays from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on September 4 through October 23. Robert Hall will instruct ASL level 2. Level 2 classes will be held Tuesdays, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., September 3 through October 22. Cost for ASL 1 is $134.85 for the class and a book. ASL 2’s cost is $40 and uses the same book as level 1.

Contact Kelly at the JACIL office, (217) 245-8371 if you are interested or would like more information about either class.