JACIL offering beginner and intermediate sign language courses

A local organization is offering sign language classes, but registration closes Monday.

The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living serves the Morgan, Cass, Mason, and Scott County region. JACIL will be hosting an American Sign Language 1 and an ASL 2 class at their Jacksonville home located at 15 Permac Road, behind the Westgate Walgreens.

With a significant hearing-impaired community in Jacksonville, the folks at JACIL want to extend members of the community an opportunity to learn the basics, or additional signs if one has already learned some ASL. The classes begin this week, as the ASL 1 class starts on Wednesday evening and the ASL 2 class starts Tuesday. Both classes will be from 5:30-7 pm.

Peggy Davidsmeyer is the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living’s Executive Director. Davidsmeyer says that, with classes starting Tuesday, there is still time to register.

“Registration is open until the close of business on Monday, although we would accept a late registration if we felt we had the space in whichever class. At this point we still have space, particularly in ASL 2. ASL 1 has about 7 people registered now, and I know that we can take a few more people. Not a lot more, but certainly a few.



Davidsmeyer offers the full schedule for both sets of once-per week ASL classes.

“The ASL 1 class begins on Wednesday the 9th and go through February 27th. ASL 2 is on Tuesday nights, starting the 8th, and run through February 26th. It looks like there aren’t any holidays that would be in conflict with possible class time, so as of right now we will be having all eight sessions for both classes.”



Davidsmeyer offers her thoughts on the ability to offer this sign language education, as well as getting the chance to take the course with other folks in the community.

“The classes have been offered in the past, and I understand that they were well-attended. People felt comfortable in that they had learned a lot in ASL 1 and were then able to compound on that knowledge in ASL 2. The classes are taught by certified interpreters, Morgan Grant and Edwin King, and Robert Hall will be teaching the classes. I’m also personally signed up for ASL 1, and I am excited to expand my knowledge and communicative capabilities to offer better services to the deaf community. The cost for ASL 1 is $134.85, which covers the cost of the book. That book is also used in the ASL 2 class, allowing the price of the ASL 2 class to be just $40.”



To register for either the ASL 1 or ASL 2 class, call the main JACIL office at 245-8371, or for more information on JACIL programs, classes, and events, go online to jacil.org.