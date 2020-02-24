JACIL Offering Policy Influencer Series

The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living will host a Policy Influencer Series on February 26th and March 4th from 4-6PM to help citizens with disabilities stay up to date on policy, to find information on new laws in the state, and to be an advocate for citizens with disabilities at the statehouse.

The sessions will be held at the JACIL offices located at 15 Permac Road. Topics will include “How To Stay Current on Politics” with Brad Stoler, “What Do Legislators Want To Know?” by State Representative CD Davidsmeyer, and “Advocate On the Community Level” by Dr. Joseph Squillace. A fourth presentation “The Legislative Process” will also be presented with a speaker for the program yet to be announced.

JACIL has asked for those who wish to attend to RSVP. There is no charge to attend and an ASL interpreter will be present. Additional resources for Braille and large print are available upon request.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Colton Pettyjohn (217) 245-8371 or by e-mail at colton@jacil.org