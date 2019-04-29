Jacksonville A Quarterfinalist in National Main Street Contest

Jacksonville is a quarterfinalist in a nationwide Main Street contest. The Downtown Jacksonville entry for Independent We Stand’s 2019 America’s Main Street Contest has moved on to compete for the $25,000 grand prize to help fund Downtown Jacksonville’s Summer Concert Series and the return of the Wall Dog Muralists.

According to a press release, nearly 230,000 votes were cast for the 232 initial entrants in the contest. Jacksonville will be competing against main streets in Ohio, California, Georgia, Vermont, New York, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana, Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maine, Texas, and Montana including the main street in Belleville, Illinois who was the top vote-getter in the initial round.

Voting for semifinalists will begin April 29th and run through May 26th. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced on May 27th with the winner being announced on June 3rd. A 4th of July celebration by Independent We Stand will be held at the winning location, as well as an official announcement for distribution of the prize money by the winning Main Street.

To vote for Jacksonville in the contest, residents can log on to mainstreetcontest.com/profile/74 and vote once per day. For more information about the Jacksonville Main Street entry visit jacksonvillemainstreet.com or contact Judy Tighe at 245-6884 or by email at info@jacksonvillemainstreet.com.