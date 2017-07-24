Jacksonville Aldermen to hear update on New Water Treatment Plant Project tonight

A number of topics regarding the new water treatment plant, as well as the possible hiring of a new firefighter highlight tonight’s city council meeting.

At the workshop session, aldermen will discuss the demolition of property located at 673 South Fayette. They will also review a change order for the new water treatment plant project, as well as several amendments for the water treatment plant.

Items on the consent agenda include a report from the City Treasurer. Also listed is a motion requesting the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to appoint one Probationary Hoseman to the Jacksonville Fire Department.

A Committee of the Whole meeting will begin at 5 p.m. regarding an update on the new water treatment plant, provided by Benton & Associates.

Tonight’s meetings take place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building, with the workshop session to follow the Committee of the Whole Meeting at around 6 p.m.