Jacksonville alderwoman pegs Nichols Park Bandstand repair costs at $100K

A structure with both historical and sentimental value to Jacksonville has been in need of repair for a long time now, and the estimated price tag to get that done is not cheap.

The Nichols Park Bandstand hasn’t been used for around eight years because of repairs needed to make it both useful and safe. Some have called for repairs to be made like those done to the bandstand at Community Park.

Jacksonville alderwoman Marcy Patterson says the structure needs to be fixed or taken down, and no money is earmarked for such a project. She says no decision has been made to tear the bandstand down.

“Were absolutely not. We’re looking for community partners. Groups or agencies with money that they would like to invest to help us rebuild this and get it back to its historical state.”

Patterson, who believes the cost to repair the bandstand is approximately $100,000, says the city will support the community partners in any way it can.

Nichols Park itself has been part of Jacksonville since 1904.