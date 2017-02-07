Jacksonville Aldi’s Reopens

By Zac Coffman on February 7 at 12:00am

The Jacksonville Aldi’s has finished it’s remodel and had it’s Grand Reopening celebration yesterday. The Aldi grocery store at 329 East Morton Avenue now has more room for products, inviting colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and Aldi used environmentally friendly building materials in the remodel.

Shoppers will see new expanded cooler sections, healthy tips within the produce section, and Dietitian’s Picks; healthy products picked by nutrition experts.

The remodeled Aldi will now be open from 9 am to 8 pm everyday.