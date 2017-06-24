Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing Monday

Golf, friends, food, and supporting a local organization all at one event? Sounds like a hole in one!

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a golf tournament Monday at the Jacksonville Country Club. JACC president Lisa Musch said registration begins at 11:00 am, and the tournament kicks off with a 12:30 pm shotgun start.

“This is an opportunity for our members to network, invite clients, and enjoy a great day of golf,” Musch said. “There’s lunch from 11:00 to 12:15, the shotgun start is at 12:30, and then afterward we have a awards about 5:30.”

The chamber hosts two additional golf outings during the summer: July 21 at the Links Golf Course and August 11 at Northridge Hills.

Registration for Monday’s event costs $100 per person, or $75 for Jacksonville Country Club members. Registration is limited to the first 120 paid golfers.