Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Tonight

The annual meeting of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is tonight at Hamilton’s. Each year the chamber meets to celebrate the past years accomplishments and to look forward to the new year.

Lisa Musch, President of the Chamber, says that the meeting will also serve as an award ceremony.

Musch says this years meeting is all about building strong ties to the community.

Musch says that the annual event is a popular one.

Along with the businesses of the year awards, Musch says there will also be great food, fun entertainment, and a prize drawing sponsored by Duncan and Hoots Jewelers.