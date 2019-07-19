Jacksonville Area Receives Federal Food Grant Money

Food insecurity is a problem for millions of Americans. Morgan County has been awarded money from the federal government in order to combat the issue. Karen Walker of the Prairieland United Way explains the grant from FEMA and the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program. “Morgan County has received this grant every year as a new phase. This is phase 36 and we have received some funds that will then be distributed to agencies in our area that provide food programs. It can be meals, grocery items, or anything related to food. We received notice that we’ve been granted a little over $7000 to be distributed through this phase.”



Walker says a local board of members from several organizations locally will distribute the money. “We have a local board that distributes this money. The United Way just so happens to be the agency in charge as far as the chairman of the board. We do have others on the board, other agencies are involved – The Salvation Army, someone from clergy, someone from law enforcement, someone from The Red Cross. We have many other people involved in the decisions in distributing the money.”

Walker says the Prairieland United Way issues notices to food charities and organizations and then they have to apply to receive aid. “We make a notice to make it available to the organizations and people in the community – anyone in Morgan County that qualifies for this non-profit with food programs is eligible to apply. They need to contact me and I will get an application to them. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Then, at the time, we’ll take everyone who has applied and work through the application processes. The, the board will decide how we can best utilize the money that’s been given to us from the federal government grant and get it out to those organizations.”



Groups must be eligible for federal funding, be a registered non-profit with an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and if they are a volunteer organization – have a board of directors. Previous organizations that have received the grants are the Jacksonville Area Food Center, the Prairie Council on Aging, HELPS Ministry, The Crisis Center, Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, and New Directions among others.

Again, the deadline to apply is July 31st. Interested parties should contact Karen Walker at 200 West Douglas Avenue here in Jacksonville or calling at 217-245-4557.