Jacksonville Area Soccer Association Cancels Spring Session

The Jacksonville Area Soccer Association has cancelled their 2020 Spring Session. The JSA Board voted to cancel the session this past week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who have signed up already for the session, refunds can be requested by emailing jacksonvillesoccer@gmail.com by May 22nd with the following information:

* Child’s name (first and last)

* Payee’s name (first and last)

* Child’s grade

* Method of payment (Check or PayPal)

The JSA Board says if you would like to donate your Spring 2020 payment for facility improvement and ground maintenance, no refund email is required and they thank you for your continued support during this difficult time.

Updates about Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 will be sent at a later date. For more information or for questions, visit playjsa.org or visit the Association’s Facebook Page at Jacksonville Soccer Association-Illinois.