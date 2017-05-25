Jacksonville Center For Arts ahead of schedule on Civic Center fundraising

A local project has reached its initial fundraising goal.

President of the Jacksonville Center for For the Arts, Dr. Susan Weller, had a press conference yesterday to announce that the Jacksonville Civic Center Project has reached its initial goal of 500,000 dollars. Not only that, but they achieved this goal 6 months before their expected date.

Dr. Weller was very excited about reaching this goal.

“We have a six million dollar goal so we have a long way to go. This doesn’t sound like we’re very far along towards that, but the interesting thing is that we’re six months ahead of time on that goal, in fact we reached that six-month point before the end of 2016. It’s an important milestone for us in a lot of different ways, because there’s a lot of other money that’s connected to reaching that point,” says Weller.

Dr. Weller also looks forward to the future of the project, and fundraising for it as well.

“We want everybody to know about the project, and if anyone has any ideas about what we should do – we want this to be everyone’s Civic Center once it’s open – so anybody that has any ideas, get in touch with me and I’ll be happy to talk about it. But right now, our main thing is we’re trying to connect with a lot of people that have the means to help us in a big financial way,” says Weller.

To help the cause you can visit http://www.jacksonvilleartscenter.com andclick on the Donate tab.