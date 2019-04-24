Jacksonville City Council Bids Farewell to Jack Cosner; Welcomes Two New Aldermen

The Jacksonville City Council installed two new members, said good-bye to a long-time employee and an alderman, and put finishing touches on rules governing the new path around Lake Jacksonville in a jam-packed meeting last night.

The council heard from Jacksonville resident Sandy Heaton. Heaton detailed the 3rd annual Take It To the Streets campaign that will begin on June 10th this year.

The board heard a presentation from outgoing Utility Superintendent Jack Cosner. Cosner detailed his entire tenure that began with the city under former Mayor Ron Tendick on July 21, 1989 until now. Cosner demonstrated calcification on water mains with two visual examples and talked about his and the utility’s five year plan to replace portions of the city’s 106 miles worth of water mains. Cosner’s emotional and heart felt demonstration ended with him thanking all of the people involved with the city utility as a part of his 13 years as superintendent. Cosner received a standing ovation from the standing-room only crowd. Reggie Benton, Chief Engineer of Benton & Associates, gave Cosner an address thanking him for his tireless passion and effort at the utility and for his hard work during the city flood in June 2011.

The workshop then shifted towards reports from the Parks & Lakes Committee, who had 5 items on the agenda for the evening. Ward 2 Alderman Lori Large-Oldenettel deferred the committee floor to City Clerk Skip Bradshaw on information that the city would be streamlining rental hours and fees for the Community Park Center. Oldenettel then announced that the city would be accepting the bid proposal from O.G. Hawkins Painting for facade repairs to the golf course for $8,800 as part of a two-part action to update the facilities. Next, Oldenettel deferred to Mayor Andy Ezard about the announcement of the city pairing with the Jacksonville Pony Colt League and MacMurray College for an upcoming lease of the city’s ball fields. Ezard announced that the league and the college would be holding a joint announcement at Hamilton’s on Sunday, April 28th. Oldnettel then discussed the addition of classes and offerings at the Nichols Park Pool with the Bob Freesen YMCA. The city and the YMCA are currently finalizing a schedule and will give a full announcement once the schedule is complete.

The most lengthy discussion came when Oldnettel introduced the new rules and regulations regarding Golf Cart usage at Lake Jacksonville. Community Development Director Kelly Hall introduced the pamphlet with some of the new rules for those who will have carts at the lake for the season.

“We’ve expanded upon it a little bit because of our trails and the safety of the public. We are going to put [the rules] in pamphlet form so everyone is knowledgeable of the rules and regulations. Most of it is common sense things. The council has now let us put the rules and regulations under the Parks & Lakes rules section so it can be enforced.”

During the official meeting, the council unanimously passed the TIF grant for a new roof for Ed Killam’s building located at 19 South Central Park Plaza. At the end of the meeting, City Clerk Bradshaw gave the oaths of office to the city’s newly elected and returning officials and said good-bye to outgoing alderman Bill Scott, who has decided to retire after his second term in office, after serving in various capacities with the city since 1979. The board then held executive session discussing collective bargaining, property acquisitions, pending litigation and personnel matters.

The next Jacksonville City Council meeting will be held May 13th with the workshop session beginning at 6pm.