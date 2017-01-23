Jacksonville City Council To Meet Tonight

The Jacksonville City Council will meet tonight for their regularly scheduled Workshop and City Council Meeting.

Tonight’s Workshop will hear a presentation by MacMurray College’s Social Research Class and Dr. Joe Squillace about Jacksonville’s Commission on Disabilities and Human Relations Community Needs Assessment Survey. The Workshop will also hear discussions on the Liquor Ordinance, the 2017 appropriations budget, and professional service agreements.

On the agenda for the City Council meeting tonight is the reappointment of three members of the Jacksonville Heritage Cultural Center Board whose term will expire January 1st 2021.

Also on the agenda tonight are a couple of changes to the Jacksonville Municipal code regarding Alcoholic beverages and a resolution approving an economic development loan to The Frozen Penguin from the Revolving Loan Fund.

The Workshop, held in the Commission Room of the Municipal Building, begins at 6:00 p.m. The regular City Council meeting, held in the Council Chamber of the Municipal Building, follows the Workshop and will begin no later than 7:00 p.m.