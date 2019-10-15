Jacksonville City Leaf Pick Up

The City of Jacksonville has announced the fall leaf pick up for this season.

The program will commence on November 4th and run until the end of the month.

The city will be picking up bagged leaves only. Paper and or plastic bags are permitted.

Bags should be out on the curb by 8:00 am in order to be picked up. City crews will make the rounds weekly, but due to the unknown amount of leaves that will be out each day, the city can not plan ahead for streets to be picked up on specific days.

There will be no leaf vacuum service this fall. Due to the age of the machine, parts are no longer available to make repairs, so only bagged leaves will be picked up and this now includes streets that have ditches that were previously maintained by the vacuum.

The city asks that if your street was missed during the collection, to please call the city garage at 479-4653.