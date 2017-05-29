Jacksonville dies in motorcycle accident Saturday night

By Blake Schnitker on May 29 at 9:20am

Funeral services are pending for a local man who was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night in Jacksonville.

According to authorities, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of West Morton and South Church at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Reports say that a motorcycle, driven by 31-year old James Hembrough of Jacksonville, was westbound on West Morton when he struck the rear end of pickup truck driven by 19-year old Austin Andres of Bluffs, who was stopped at the traffic light on South Church.

Hembrough was transported to Passavant Area Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair.

Funeral arrangements for Hembrough are pending at Williamson Funeral Home.